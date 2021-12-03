MOL responds to criticisms toward Datan Power Plant’s hiring of migrant workers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) issued a statement on Monday explaining that the allowing of migrant workers into Taiwan to work on the Datan Power Plant amid border closure was based on the country’s urgent needs, public welfare, and necessity.

The statement came after the decision received backlash following Taiwan’s lockdown of borders on May 19 when the pandemic situation worsened locally.

During that time, those who did not have an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC, 居留證) were prohibited from entering Taiwan, until the partial lifting of borders to Indonesian migrant workers on Nov. 11.

However, legislators Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶) and Jang Chyi-lu (張其祿) recently held a press conference alleging that despite the border restrictions, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部) still allowed 400 or more Thai migrant workers to enter Taiwan to work on the power plant.

They remarked that the MOEA’s decision to do so reflects their ignorance of underprivileged families who needs the care of migrant domestic workers, as they weren’t allowed the same convenience.

The legislators seemed to imply that between May and Nov. when border restrictions were in place, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) remarked that only instances deemed “humanitarian emergencies” would they allow foreigners to enter.

However, according to 4-Way Voice, as of September 2021, Datan Power Plant already saw the arrival of 409 migrant workers, with plans to allow 200 more in October and November, respectively.

To this, the MOL responded that the MOEA welcomed the migrant workers through legitimate channels and had submitted a formal request to the CECC for approval.

The MOL added that the entire process had followed epidemic-prevention standards put in place by the CECC and that the number of people introduced and their entry statuses were authorized as well.

According to the MOL, all precautions were still taken when allowing migrant workers into the country as the labor broker agencies must log in to the MOL website to request a designated car to pick up migrant workers at the airport when they arrive. They would be administered PCR tests and will be asked to quarantine at a hotel for the requested amount of time.

The MOL pointed out that all of this was in accordance with epidemic-prevention measures put forth by the CECC.

They emphasized that in allowing migrant workers into the country, the MOL had taken full responsibility and ensured that they did all they could to prevent further spread of the virus.

The MOL statement failed to shed light on the 400 and more migrant workers allowed in Taiwan before October, and stated that as of Nov. 29, a total of 329 Thai migrant workers have been allowed into Taiwan to work on the Datan Power Plant, with Nov. 6 seeing 111 arrivals, Nov. 14 with 89 arrivals, and Nov. 26 with 129 arrivals.