No. 10 Oregon faces No. 14 Utah for Pac-12 title

No. 10 Oregon (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12, No. 10 CFP) vs. No. 14 Utah (9-3, 8-1, No. 17), Friday at 8 p.m. EST (ABC) in Las Vegas.

Line: Utah by 2½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oregon leads 23-11.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Ducks are seeking to become the first team to win three straight Pac-12 titles and make it to the Rose Bowl. The Utes are seeking their first Pac-12 championship in their third trip to the title game and first Rose Bowl appearance.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon RB Travis Dye vs. Utah LB Devin Lloyd. Dye is one of the most dynamic running backs in the conference, ranking second in the Pac-12 with 16 TDs, including 13 in the past seven games. Lloyd is one of the top defensive players in the country with 22 tackles for loss. That’s second in the nation to Will Anderson’s 28 for Alabama.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon: QB Anthony Brown leads the Pac-12 with 264.8 yards of total offense per game with 16 TD passes, four INTs and nine TD runs. Brown struggled in the first meeting against Utah, completing only 48.6% of his passes for 231 yards and being held to 8 yards rushing.

Utah: QB Cam Rising has 17 TD passes and only three INTs this season and helped turn the Utes season around when he took over as starter after a 1-2 start. Rising has also rushed for 346 yards and five TDs and has helped the Utes lead the Pac-12 in scoring in conference games.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Utes won at home 38-7 two weeks ago for its third win in eight meetings vs. Oregon since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. … The Ducks won the only previous conference title meeting 37-15 in 2019. … Utah has won five straight games. … Oregon is 4-0 on Pac-12 title games. … The Utes are first in the Pac-12 and 13th nationally in rushing offense with 218.2 yards per game and have gotten 100-yard games from Tavion Thomas, TJ Pledger and Micah Bernard. … Oregon is 47 for 74 (63.5%) on third down over the last six games. … Ducks DB Verone McKinley III is tied for the national lead with five INTs this season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25