CTBC nabs ‘Bank of the Year’, ‘Brand of the Year’ awards for FinTech innovation

TAIPEI (The China Post) — International financial magazine The Banker presented CTBC Bank, a subsidiary of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (中信金控) the 2021 “Bank of the Year Taiwan” award (年度最佳銀行) on Dec. 1.

According to The Banker, CTBC was chosen for its outstanding performance in innovating the FinTech (financial technology) landscape and its use of flexible operation strategies.

In addition, CTBC also won international acclaim and nabbed the”Brand of the Year” (年度品牌) award in the 2021 “World Brand Forum” (世界品牌論壇), making them the only financial institution in Taiwan to do so.

The Banker is a British international financial affairs publication owned by The Financial Times, with readers in more than 180 countries. Its “Bank of the Year” award is given to financial institutions based on its evaluation of a bank’s operational performance, development strategies, and product and service innovations.

The magazine emphasized that under the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, CTBC Bank continued to actively build business infrastructures, effectively using digital transformation to promote profit growth and demonstrate their solid management capabilities, winning them this year’s prestigious award.

Through promoting two major digital transformation visions, “Digital End-to-end” and “Banking Everywhere,” CTBC Bank redefined and redesigned financial service processes from customers’ perspectives during the pandemic, and built site-specific finance through cross-industry alliance strategies to provide ever-present financial services which were met with positive responses.

This year also saw CTBC Bank securing reputable awards from Global Finance (全球金融), Asiamoney (亞洲貨幣), and FinanceAsia (亞洲金融), making it one of the biggest winners in the banking industry.

CTBC continues to grow internationally, with more than 260 branches in 14 countries and regions.

It also announced in October that in securing more than half of the board of directors seats of LH Financial Group Public Company Limited (LHFG 金融集團) in Thailand, CTBC would be able to provide more convenient and complete financial services to Taiwanese and foreign enterprises by linking up with 88 branches of LHFG.