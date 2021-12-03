Eleven imported COVID-19 infections reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 11 imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,637.

According to the CECC, the 11 imported cases include 4 men and 7 women, aged between 20 to 50. They traveled from the US (case 16738), Turkey (case 16739), Indonesia (case 16740 to 16742, 16745), Spain (case 16743), Italy (case 16744), South Korea (case 16746), England (case 16747) and Vietnam (case 16748).

They arrived in Taiwan between Oct. 24 and Dec. 1.

As of press time, 16,637 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,993 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.