Sixty-three Taiwanese receives booster shots in first round

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced that 63 people have received booster shots on Friday as priority groups 1 to 3 are made eligible.

Chuang explained that the number is just a rough estimation and added that hospitals may have been delayed in giving the numbers so there could be more who have received a third vaccine shot.

The CECC is now allowing those in priority groups 1 to 3 including medical personnel, epidemic-prevention staff, frontline workers with high infection risks, and others who have recently traveled abroad for business. In total, around 48,000 are eligible to receive a third vaccine shot, the CECC said.

In addition, during the routine press conference, CECC Emergency Response Group Deputy Division Director Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) reported that five people have arrived in Taiwan from key high-risk countries this week, but have yet to be detected of carrying the Omicron virus.

He revealed that among the five travelers, one arrived from Nigeria while the others are from Malawi; all of their test results have come back negative as of press time.