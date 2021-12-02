HK$25.2 million! Zeng Xianzi Sports Foundation rewards mainland gold medalists at Tokyo Olympics

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — A mainland delegation of national Olympic athletes from the Tokyo Olympics is visiting Hong Kong from Dec. 3 to 5 — a total of three coaches and 29 athletes representing 12 sports.

The athletes include 100 meters flyer Su Bingtian (苏炳添), table tennis star players Ma Long (马龙) and Xu Xin (许昕), and more. And before the Olympic delegation’s visit to Hong Kong, they got another piece of good news.

On Dec. 1, Zeng Xianzi Sports Foundation (曾宪梓体育基金会) held an award ceremony for mainland gold medalists at the Tokyo Olympics at the State General Administration of Sports.

The current Chairman of the Foundation, Ricky Tseng (曾智明), presented the prize cheques to the representatives of the athletes present, with total prize money of HK$25.2 million!

Congratulations to the Chinese championship team of the Tokyo Olympics, who will share this huge prize money equally.

Media reported that the sports foundation was established in 2008 by Tsang Hin-chi (曾憲梓), a former member of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and Chairman of Hong Kong Goldlion Holdings Ltd. (金利来集团).

Tsang donated funds to reward mainland gold medalists in the four Olympic Games to be held from 2008 to 2020 thereafter.

An award ceremony was also held in Beijing after each Olympic Games.

Some of the Tokyo Olympic champions attended the meeting, with Ma Long, Xu Xin, Gong Lijiao (巩立姣) and Sun Yiwen (孙一文) participating in the group photo.

Ma Long, captain of the national team and winner of the double circle Grand Slam, also spoke at the conference.

Zeng Zhaogui (曾兆骐), the young son of Zeng Zhiming, happily took a photo with Ma Long, and also took a seat with his cell phone to shoot the handsome speech moment of the Dragon team, which is the power of sports role model!

Next, the mainland’s Olympic delegation will officially visit Hong Kong, and Hong Kong people will have a glimpse of the country’s Olympic athletes.

However, according to media sources, the popular Olympic champions such as Quan Hongchan (全红婵) and Yang Qian (杨倩) are absent for some reason, but commentators hope they will have other opportunities to visit Hong Kong in the future.