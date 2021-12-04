Joyner scores 20, Mississippi beats No. 18 Memphis 67-63

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jarkel Joyner scored 20 points and Mississippi converted 10 of 11 free throws in the final four minutes to defeat No. 18 Memphis 67-63 on Saturday.

The Rebels (6-2) built a 62-51 lead on a jumper by Luis Rodriguez with 2:10 remaining. They relied on the free throw shooting to send Memphis (5-3) to its third straight loss.

Nysler Brooks made three free throws in the final 32 seconds to preserve the win.

Matthew Murrell added 19 points for the Rebels, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Ole Miss shot 18 of 51 (35%) from the field, but compensated by hitting eight 3-point shots and going 23 of 29 (79%) from the free throw line.

DeAndre Williams scored 13 points and Earl Timberlake had 11 points for Memphis, which closed to 63-61 with 14 seconds remaining on a pair of foul shots by Tyler Harris.

The Tigers had two turnovers in the final seconds and 20 overall.

Memphis struggled from the field, shooting 19 of 49 (38%) from the field and only 2 of 11 (18%) from the 3-point line. The Tigers were 23 of 37 (62%) from the free throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: After an impressive start, the Tigers have not played well since Thanksgiving. The chemistry and talent have not meshed and coach Penny Hardaway has not been shy about challenging his veterans to make it work. The schedule provides no favors as more highly regarded SEC opponents, No. 16 Alabama and No. 13 Tennessee, follow a dangerous 6-1 Murray State before Christmas.

Ole Miss: Flying under the national radar, the Rebels got a postseason tournament resume building win prior to SEC play. Coach Kermit Davis, with a well-earned reputation for multiple player rotations, mixed the right defensive combinations against increasingly frustrated Memphis.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A third consecutive loss figures to drop Memphis from the poll, especially since no three-loss teams are ranked.

UP NEXT

Memphis: The Tigers host Murray State on Friday.

Ole Miss: The Rebels, with a four-game home stand before Christmas, host Western Kentucky on Saturday.

