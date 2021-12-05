Middle Tennessee and Toledo to match up in the Bahamas Bowl

Middle Tennessee (6-6, Conference USA), vs. Toledo (7-5, Mid-American Conference), Dec. 17, noon ET

LOCATION: Nassau, Bahamas

TOP PLAYERS

MTSU: QB Chase Cunningham completed 62.5% of his attempts for 16 touchdowns with just three interceptions in eight games.

Toledo: RB Bryant Koback rushed for 1,274 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 29 passes for 333 yards and three TDs.

NOTABLE

MTSU: The Blue Raiders became bowl eligible by coming back from a 17-3 deficit with 24 consecutive points against Florida Atlantic. The victory was also the 100th of coach Rick Stockstill’s career.

Toledo: The Rockets led No. 5 Notre Dame 29-24 until Jack Coan’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Michael Mayer with 1:09 remaining on Sept. 11.

LAST TIME

The teams have never met in football.

BOWL HISTORY

MTSU: The Blue Raiders have been to 12 bowl games in their history, the last nine during Stockstill’s 16-year tenure.

Toledo: Head coach Jason Candle has guided the Rockets to five bowl games in six years. They played in the Bahamas Bowl in 2018.

