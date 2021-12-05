LA city, county seek dismissal of homelessness lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The city and county of Los Angeles are seeking dismissal of a sweeping lawsuit about homelessness that demands local government find shelter for thousands of people living on the streets.

Attorneys for the city and county filed dismissal motions in federal court last week.

The lawsuit was brought last year by the LA Alliance for Human Rights, a coalition that includes businesses, residents, landlords, homeless people and others who allege that inaction by the city and county has created a dangerous environment.

The alliance filed an amended complaint in November after an appeals court struck down a court order that would’ve required the city and county to offer shelter to all unhoused people living in downtown’s Skid Row area within six months.

Skip Miller, a lawyer for LA County, called the lawsuit well-meaning but legally flawed.

“LA County understands and shares the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis of homelessness in our communities. Unfortunately, this lawsuit has never been the right vehicle to get us there — not when it was originally filed and not now in its amended form,” Miller said in a statement Friday.

Daniel Conway, policy adviser for the alliance, said the city and county should be focusing resources on getting as many people off the streets as possible.

“This would have the benefits of saving lives, providing treatment and services, reducing crime and violence in our neighborhoods, and reclaiming public spaces for the entire community. Instead the city and the county of Los Angeles spend taxpayer dollars grasping at every legal escape hatch,” Conway said in a statement Sunday. “We hope their New Year’s resolution is to get serious about comprehensively addressing homelessness.”

A hearing was set for Jan. 24 before U.S. District Judge David O. Carter to discuss the dismissal motions.