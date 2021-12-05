Purdue to face surging Tennessee in Music City Bowl

Purdue (8-4, Big Ten) vs. Tennessee (7-5, SEC), Dec. 30, 3 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Nashville, Tennessee.

TOP PLAYERS

Purdue: Quarterback Aiden O’Connell passed for 3,178 yards and 23 touchdowns. David Bell was named the Big Ten’s top receiver with 1,286 yards and six touchdowns.

Tennessee: Quarterback Hendon Hooker took over the starting job early in the season and ranked seventh among SEC passers with 2,567 yards and 26 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also rushed for 561 yards and five TDs. Running back Jabari Small rushed for 612 yards and eight TDs on 114 carries.

NOTABLE

Purdue: The Boilermakers’ season included victories over then-No. 2 Iowa and then-No. 3 Michigan State while finishing fourth in the Big Ten West with a 6-3 league mark.

Tennessee: The Volunteers won three of their final four contests to finish third in the SEC East under first-year coach Josh Heupel. The highlight was a 45-42 shootout win over then-No. 18 Kentucky.

LAST TIME

Purdue 27, Tennessee 22 (Dec. 31, 1979, Bluebonnet Bowl).

BOWL HISTORY

Purdue: Second appearance in the Music City Bowl, first since losing 63-18 to Auburn in 2018. The Boilermakers are 10-9 lifetime in bowls.

Tennessee: Third appearance in Music City Bowl, first since topping Nebraska in 2016. The Vols are 29-24 lifetime in bowls and beat Indiana in the 2020 Gator Bowl.

