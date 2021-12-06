Washington St., Miami to meet in rematch of 2015 Sun Bowl

Washington St. (7-5, PAC-12) vs. Miami (7-5, ACC), Dec. 31, noon ET

LOCATION: El Paso.

TOP PLAYERS

Washington St: QB Jayden de Laura, 2,751 yards and 23 TDs passing; WR Calvin Jackson, 955 yards and seven touchdowns receiving.

Miami: QB Tyler Van Dyke, 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns passing; WR Charleston Rambo, 79 receptions, 1,172 yards and seven touchdowns receiving.

NOTABLE

Washington St.: Jake Dickert was promoted after the Cougars pounded rival Washington 40-13. He went 3-2 as interim coach.

Miami: Van Dyke has passed for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in each of his last six games. The Hurricanes are 5-1 during that stretch.

LAST TIME

Washington St. 20, Miami 14. (Sun Bowl, Dec. 26, 2015)

BOWL HISTORY

Washington St.: Third Sun Bowl appearance. It will be the 17th bowl game for the Cougars and their sixth in seven seasons. They are 8-8 all time in bowls.

Miami: Third Sun Bowl appearance. Ninth straight bowl appearance and 45th in school history.

