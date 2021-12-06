Taiwan’s second-generation students surge to 305, 000: MOE report

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Education (MOE, 教育部) recently released a report on the number of second-generation new immigrant students in 2020, showing that there are now around 305,000, which makes up 7.3% of the entire student population.

According to the MOE, 2020 saw a drop of 0.1% compared to 2019, making it around 7,000 fewer students less than before, but an overall look at the past six years will see that the number of second-generation Taiwanese have increased about 11.5%.

The MOE report recorded the number of kindergarten and elementary students at 20,000 and 84,000 respectively in 2020, which was a drop of 13,000 and 63,000 compared to 2014.

On the other hand, the number of junior and senior high school students increased, then decreased in the past six years, with 65,000 second-generation junior high students in 2014 increasing to 76,000 in 2016, but later dropping down to 55,000 in 2020.

Second-generation high school students were tallied to be at 25,000 in 2014, which later increased to 80,000 in 2019; however, the number later dropped to 77,000 a year later.

The MOE report also tallied that of the 305,000 second-generation students in 2020, 43.9% had parents from China, 35.5% had parents from Vietnam, and 9.1% had parents from Indonesia.

In addition, looking at the distribution of counties and cities, more than two-thirds of the students of new immigrant children are located in the six major cities in Taiwan, with 47,000 students (15.5%) in New Taipei City, followed by 37,000 students (12.1%) in Taoyuan City, and 37,000 students (12.0%) in Taichung City.

The total number of second-generation students in the six cities is around 208,000, accounting for 68.3% of all such students.

The MOE pointed out that due to the influence of their families of origin, the challenges faced by the children of the new immigrants in the learning stage are higher than those faced by local children; therefore, they are of great concern to all governmental sectors.

They added that Taiwan should invest in providing appropriate educational resources and care, and plan a diversified and appropriate educational policy to help them grow and thrive in a good learning environment.