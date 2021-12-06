Taiwan confirms 10 imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 16,662

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 10 imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,662.

According to the CECC, the 10 imported cases include 6 men and 4 women, aged between 10 and 70. They traveled from Thailand (case 16764), the Netherlands (case 16765), Indonesia (case 16766, 16767, 16769), Vietnam (case 16768, 16770), Cambodia (case 16771, 16772), and Nicaragua (case 16773).

All ten travelers had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights and they arrived in Taiwan between Oct. 29 and Dec. 3.

As of press time, 16,662 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,018 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.