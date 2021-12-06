Undocumented migrant workers safe to receive vaccines in Taiwan: Premier

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced on Dec. 2 that due to the rise of the Omicron virus, ministries are working together to allow undocumented migrant workers in Taiwan to safely receive vaccine shots.

Su pointed out that as Taiwan has received over 37 million vaccine doses, there are around 9.5 million left for foreigners. However, he pointed out that around 78% of the population have received one vaccine shot while only 57% are fully vaccinated with two shots.

The Premier then stressed the importance of closing the gap between these two figures and administering more vaccine shots to protect the people living and working in Taiwan.

On that note, Su explained that the Ministry of Interior (MOI, 內政部), the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部), and the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛福部) are working together to come up with an effective way for migrant workers to receive vaccines, especially those who are undocumented.

He emphasized that the purpose of this is not to arrest those that are without documentation but to ensure that everyone living on the island is protected from the threat of the Omicron variant.

Executive Yuan spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) added the rate of vaccination for migrant workers may have already been relatively low; therefore, it is necessary to try and provide them with easy access, especially for undocumented migrants.

He called on the various ministries to not arrest undocumented migrant workers, but to let them receive the vaccine safely, and give them their assurance that they will not be prosecuted when they show up.