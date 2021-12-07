Taiwan gov’t to provide yellow vaccination cards for undocumented migrant workers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Interior (MOI, 內政部) Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) said on Monday that the government is working on obtaining yellow vaccination cards (小黃卡) for undocumented migrant workers in Taiwan.

According to Chen, the MOI is currently cooperating with non-governmental organizations to gather basic information, in the hopes that they can link the data of foreigners who have overstayed in Taiwan to the vaccination system provided by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) later explained at a routine press conference on the same day that he had personally visited Taipei Main station to watch both locals and foreigners receive vaccines.

He noted that many migrant workers were present that day and urged the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible in light of the recent surge of Omicron variant COVID-19 cases.

Chen added that the CECC has already discussed with the MOI and can 100% guarantee that undocumented migrant workers will not be arrested or prosecuted should they show up to get vaccinated.

CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) further explained the process, saying that undocumented migrant workers can carry either their expired residence certificate, National Health Insurance (NHI) card, or passport to receive their vaccine shots.

Basically, “bring whatever documents you have” just to allow health authorities to verify your identity,” Chuang said, adding that it doesn’t matter if the documents have expired.

He also stressed that the collection and registration of this information are only used for epidemic prevention purposes, and called on undocumented migrant workers to come forward for a vaccination with peace of mind.