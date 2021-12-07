Imported COVID-19 cases surge to 21 in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 21 imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,683.

According to the CECC, the 21 imported cases include 8 men and 13 women, aged between 20 and 70. They traveled from Belize (case 16774), the US (case 16775, 16777), Indonesia (case 16776, 16778, 16779, 16781, 16782, 16789,16790, 16792-16794), Vietnam (case 16780), Singapore (case 16783-16787), Cambodia (case 16788) and the Philippines (case 16791).

They had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights and arrived in Taiwan between Oct. 29 and Dec. 5.

As of press time, 16,683 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,039 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.