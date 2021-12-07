Update | CECC reveals second PCR tests show only one migrant fisherman infected

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) Emergency Response Group Deputy Division Director Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) clarified on Tuesday that only one migrant fisherman from Bangladesh tested positive after being administered another PCR test.

Earlier today, the Taichung City Health Bureau announced that five Bangladeshi crew members of a fishing boat had tested positive for COVID-19 and were transferred to a local hospital to undergo quarantine.

However, Lo said that after giving all five fishermen another PCR test, only one came back positive.

It was reported that all five fishermen had arrived in Taiwan and followed all virus-prevention measures. Lo added that as their Ct values were quite high and antibodies were detected in them, they believe that the positive test results were residue of previously confirmed infections.

Lo explained that this type of cases where patients first test positive, then negative are actually quite common, but assured the public that the CECC will continue to track the virus and assess its threat to the community.