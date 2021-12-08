MOL provides optimistic outlook to re-opening borders to Thai migrant workers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) announced on Tuesday that the Thai government has responded positively to Taiwan’s negotiation of re-opening borders.

MOL Minister Hsu Chun-ming (許銘春) remarked that they have reached out to various countries to discuss re-opening borders and allowing migrant workers back into Taiwan.

However, due to Taiwan’s strict epidemic-prevention measures, many countries are still hesitant about the terms proposed by Taiwan, Hsu said.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in early May, Taiwan has closed off borders to all migrant workers and has recently reopened them on Nov. 11 to allow the first group of Indonesian migrant workers into the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister also acknowledged the recent rise of imported COVID-19 cases from Indonesia and stated that if the number of cases continues to rise, they will consult with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) again.

She added that though Taiwan’s needs for labor in manufacturing and industrial businesses as well as domestic caregiver positions are urgent, the priority should always be given to epidemic-prevention measures.