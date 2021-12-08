Taiwan confirms 5 imported COVID-19 infections, tally at 16,688

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 5 imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,688.

The CECC added that no local infections or virus-related deaths were reported.

According to the CECC, the five imported cases include 3 men and 2 women, aged between 20 and 80. They traveled from Indonesia (case 16795, 16796), the Philippines (case 16797), and Ethiopia (case 16798, 16799). They had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights and arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 19 and Nov. 24.

As of press time, 16,688 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,044 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.