CECC extends Taipei Main Station vaccination center operations to Dec. 12

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday that the vaccination station set up at Taipei Main Station will be extended to Dec. 12 after many arrived to receive their shots.

The station was initially set up to administer Moderna vaccine shots to the public as well as gift coupons to encourage more to receive vaccines.

Due to the public’s enthusiastic response and the looming threat of the Omicron virus, the CECC stated that the vaccination will extend its service hours and will continue to administer vaccine shots from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day on the west side of the station hall, the station’s main foyer, and the hall on the east side.

The vaccines provided will all be Moderna, and the CECC added that the vaccines are not limited to locals only, and welcomed all foreigners or undocumented migrant workers to receive their shots there without trepidation.