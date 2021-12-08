Smith has 9th double-double in row for No. 5 Baylor women

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had her ninth double-double in a row, Ja’Mee Asberry scored a season-high 20 points while matching her career high with six 3-pointers and fifth-ranked Baylor overwhelmed Alcorn State 94-40 on Wednesday.

Smith, a preseason All-American, had 25 points and 10 rebounds while playing only 20 minutes in the lopsided game. Her nine double-doubles lead the nation, and she has 33 overall in her career.

Sarah Andrews had 14 points while Caitlin Bickle had 13 points and six assists for Baylor (9-1).

The Bears never trailed and had a 15-point lead when Asberry made a 3 with 35 seconds left in the first quarter. Asberry hit buzzer-beating 3s at halftime for a 51-18 lead and at the end of the third quarter for a 81-29 advantage.

Freshman guard Zy’nyia White had a team-high eight points for Alcorn State (0-7) in a rare midweek day game with local elementary school students in the crowd.

Baylor center Queen Egbo had nine points and seven rebounds before leaving the game when she rolled her left ankle with 6:41 left in the third quarter. She was holding her lower left leg after falling to the floor and was helped off the court.

BIG PICTURE

Alcorn State: The Lady Braves shot 30.2% from the field (16 of 53) and had 19 turnovers. … Alcorn State played on the road for the sixth time in seven games, which included a trip to Mississippi State. They still have games remaining at LSU and Texas before getting into SWAC play in January.

Baylor: The Bears have won 66 consecutive nonconference home games since January 2014. … With Egbo hurt and guard Jaden Owens out with her right foot in a walking boot, the Bears were down to seven scholarship players in uniform at the end of the game. They have only one game in the next three weeks. … Baylor really took over in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Braves 26-6 while holding them to two 3-pointers in that 10-minute span.

UP NEXT

Alcorn State: Hosts Tougaloo on Monday.

Baylor: Plays plays No. 13 Michigan on Dec. 19 at the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Bears beat Michigan 78-75 in overtime in the NCAA Sweet 16 last March.

