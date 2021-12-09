Sixteen imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 16 imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,704.

According to the CECC, the 16 cases include 11 men and 5 women, aged between 10 and 60. They traveled from the US (case 16800), Vietnam (case 16801, 16802, 16806, 16809-16812), Spain (case 16803), the UK (case 16804, 16805), the Philippines (case 16807, 16815) and Indonesia (case 16808, 16813, 16814).

They had all submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights and arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 25 and Dec. 7.

As of press time, 16,704 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,060 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.