MOL pushes three measures to better protect migrant workers’ from COVID-19 infection

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) pushed out three measures to strengthen migrant workers’ epidemic prevention on Wednesday.

The three measures include requiring employers to assist migrant workers in getting vaccinated and following virus-prevention measures, having employers arrange their schedules or work requirements around virus-prevention measures, and encouraging more legal and undocumented migrant workers alike to get vaccinated.

MOL Minister Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) stated that at present, migrant workers can make vaccination appointments by logging onto the vaccination registration platform system.

They will be notified of their vaccination date through text messages, and should then head to the designated vaccination station to receive their shots.

In addition, the MOL had reported to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) on Nov. 16 on a vaccination project for migrant workers, which consisted of making more vaccination stations accessible to them, and having government units assist employers or labor brokers in handling the vaccination appointments for migrant workers.

Hsu emphasized that migrant workers will also have “vaccination leave” just like any other Taiwanese, so those who are domestic caregivers can take a day off if they feel unwell after receiving vaccines.

During their time off, the local long-term care center will provide respite care services to look after their employer’s needs, she added.

She also stressed that since the CECC asked for the National Immigration Agency (NIA, 移民署) to cooperate and assist undocumented migrant workers in getting their vaccines on Nov. 25, over 1,600 of them have already been vaccinated.