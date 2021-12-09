Seattle looks to win 2 straight in visit to terrible Texans

SEATTLE (4-8) at HOUSTON (2-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE: Seahawks by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Seahawks 6-6; Texans 5-7.

SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 3-1.

LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Texans 41-38 on Oct. 29, 2017 in Seattle.

LAST WEEK: Seahawks beat 49ers 30-23; Texans lost to Colts 31-0.

SEAWHAWKS OFFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (24), PASS (27), SCORING (22) .

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (24), PASS (32), SCORING (6).

TEXANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (31), SCORING (32).

TEXANS DEFENSE: OVERALL (28), RUSH (31), PASS (15), SCORING (30).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Seahawks plus-3; Texans plus-1.

SEAHAWKS PLAYER TO WATCH: Ryan Neal returns to the starting lineup at strong safety with Jamal Adams out for the season following shoulder surgery. Neal has been used in spots throughout the season as a sixth defensive back but has not played consistently. When Adams missed time with injuries in 2020, Neal played very well in a starting role. The issue for Seattle is putting Neal into the starting lineup limits the Seahawks’ ability to play packages with six defensive backs.

TEXANS PLAYER TO WATCH: QBs Tyrod Taylor or Davis Mills. Coach David Culley benched Taylor in the third quarter last week and replaced him with Mills, a rookie from Stanford. Culley said he’s evaluating the position this week and will decide who will start closer to game time. Mills threw eight interceptions with seven touchdowns in 6 ½ games filling in when Taylor was injured. Taylor has five interceptions with just two TD passes in the four games since returning from a strained hamstring.

KEY MATCHUP: Seattle QB Russell Wilson vs. Houston’s pass defense. The Texans have been atrocious against the run but not terrible against the pass this season. Now they’ll face a quarterback who has thrown for more than 200 yards in three of four games since returning a finger injury, though Wilson has not approached his previous peak form.

KEY INJURIES: Adams is the biggest absence for Seattle, although it’s unlikely starting RT Brandon Shell will play due to a lingering shoulder injury. With Jamarco Jones a week away from being eligible to come off injured reserve it could be undrafted rookie Jake Curhan starting at right tackle. … Houston RB David Johnson is expected to return after missing last week’s game with an illness and a thigh injury. … DB Terrence Brooks likely won’t play this week because of a hamstring injury. … C Justin Britt missed practice this week with a knee injury but should play Sunday.

SERIES NOTES: The Seahawks have won the last two in the series. … Houston’s only win over Seattle came in a 34-7 victory at home on Dec. 13, 2009. … In the last game in this series in Houston, the Seahawks rallied from a 17-point deficit to get a 23-20 win in overtime on Sept. 29, 2013.

STATS AND STUFF: This will be the second 10 a.m. PST kickoff of the season for Seattle. The Seahawks are 20-7 in their last 27 games played at 10 a.m. PST, including wins in 12 of the last 13 dating back to 2018. … The Seahawks had 33:19 time of possession last week, the first time all season they had more time of possession than their opponent. … The Seahawks have held eight straight opponents to 23 points or less and rank sixth in the league in scoring defense at 18.9 points per game allowed. … Seattle coach Pete Carroll needs one win to become the 22nd coach in league history with 150 regular-season wins. … Houston was shut out for the second time this season last week. … OLB Zach Cunningham was waived Wednesday after his second suspension of the season for violating team rules. … Johnson has 633 yards of offense and four rushing touchdowns combined in his last six games against Seattle. … WR Brandin Cooks has a TD catch in two of his last three home games. … RB Royce Freeman ran for 71 yards in his only game against Seattle in 2018. … LB Kamu Grugier-Hill had a franchise-record 19 tackles last week, the second most by a player in the league this season. … LB Christian Kirksey had seven tackles and a fumble recovery last week.

FANTASY TIP: Seattle WR Tyler Lockett has four 100-yard games this season and needs 119 yards receiving to join Hall of Famer Steve Largent as the only Seattle players with three straight seasons of 1,000 yards receiving.

