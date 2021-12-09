New Mexico lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state senator said Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home, with a special legislative session underway on political redistricting.

Democratic Sen. Bobby Gonzales of Taos told The Associated Press that he tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday through a rapid test. He informed Senate leadership out of concern for anyone who might also have been exposed through close contact.

Gonzales said he was scheduled on Thursday to undergo another coronavirus test at a hospital in Taos. He is fully vaccinated, including a recent booster shot, and was experiencing some mild nasal discomfort.

Gonzales said he also was tested on Saturday with a negative result before meeting that day with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. He underwent another test Wednesday as required by the governor’s office in anticipation of a second meeting with Lujan Grisham that did not occur.

The governor’s office could not be reached immediately for comment.

Gonzales said a prolonged quarantine would likely exclude him from participation in Senate decisions, under rules that restrict online participation.

In response to Gonzales’ situation, contact tracing was underway at the state Capitol. A spokesman for Senate Democratic leadership said that participation by other senators has not been affected so far.

Gonzales said he was open to sharing his medical information to help others make informed decisions.

“I have nothing to hide,” Gonzales said. “The more people are aware of it, fine. That’s the world we are in today.”

Legislative leaders are requiring proof of vaccination to gain entrance to the Capitol during the current legislative session.