CECC reports local COVID-19 infection of Academia Sinica researcher

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) reported a new local COVID-19 infection case during an impromptu press conference late Thursday night.

According to Chen, the latest infection (case 16816) was a researcher at the Academia Sinica (中央研究院) who came into contact with the virus in November as part of her work.

She did not display any symptoms at the time but began experiencing coughs on Nov. 26. Her conditions intensified on Dec. 4, and she began experiencing abnormal senses of smell and taste on Dec. 8. She was later tested and the infection was confirmed on Thursday.

Local reports state that the woman lives in New Taipei City but travels to Taipei City for work.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) have since tracked down 85 possible contacts, and are administering COVID-19 tests to determine whether they have been infected as well.

In light of the situation, CECC official Wang Pi-sheng (王必勝) also reminded the public that as the returnees from overseas begin arriving in Taiwan for Chinese New Year, everyone should take extra care to “wear face masks, wash their hands, and get vaccinated.”