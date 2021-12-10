Taipei mayor warns of NYE event cancellation due to local infection

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) announced the possibility of New Year’s Eve events being canceled if the domestic pandemic situation worsens.

The statement came after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed late Thursday evening that a researcher from the Academia Sinica (中央研究院) had contracted the COVID-19 virus.

As the confirmed patient had been to many places in Taipei in the past two weeks, Ko worried that the infection may spread, and urged those who had been there around the same time as the latest case to closely monitor their health.

Ko added that the Taipei City Government had added 94 possible contacts since last night and has also alerted 328 people to practice self-health management as they may have been in contact with the infected woman.

Among the 94 contacts alerted, 80 have tested negative for the virus, while the rest are still waiting for their results.

Ko emphasized that since it is the end of the year, there are quite a few large-scale activities due to take place, including the Taipei Lantern Festival, New Year’s Eve party, Christmas party, and many others.

He said that whether or not the events will take place will depend on the developing situation, but warned that if another local infection case were to emerge in the following days, the events will likely be canceled.