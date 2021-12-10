Hugley scores 22 as Pitt beats Colgate 71-68

PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Hugley scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, Jamarius Burton added 13 points and Pittsburgh beat Colgate 71-68 on Thursday night to snap a four-game skid.

Mouhamadou Gueye added 10 points for Pitt (3-6).

Ryan Moffatt and Nelly Cummings sandwiched three-point plays around a 3-pointer by Jack Ferguson to trim Colgate’s deficit to two points with 12:23 left and the Raiders made 7 of 8 from the foul line during a 12-2 spurt that gave them a 68-65 lead with 1:24 remaining. Gueye finished a driving layup through contact and hit the and-1 free throw and, after Cummings missed a quick 3-point shot, Hugley scored a contested bucket inside to make it 70-68 with 19 seconds to go.

Femi Odukale blocked a potential-tying jumper by Cummings before William Jeffress made 1-of-2 free throws to cap the scoring with 1.1 seconds left.

Odukale, who missed last Friday’s loss to Virginia due to an ankle injury, came off the bench and played 22 minutes for Pitt. The 6-foot-5 sophomore, who went into the game second on the team in scoring (12.1 per game) and first in assists (3.7), was 0-for-4 shooting and finished with three points, making 3 of 8 from the free-throw line, and three assists.

Hugley picked up his second personal when he was called for an offensive foul with 8:44 left in the first half and had four points in nine minutes before the break.

Hugley made two free throws and a turnover by Cummings led to a dunk by Gueye. Hugley then stole a pass near the top of the key and took it coast-to-coast for another dunk 51 seconds into the second half to give the Panthers a 37-33 lead. Ryan Moffatt made 1-of-2 free throws for the Raiders before Jeffress hit back-to-back jumpers and Hugley added another to spark a 10-2 run that gave Pitt its biggest lead of the game at 47-36 with 14 minutes to play.

Cummings led the Raiders (4-6) with 17 points and Tucker Richardson added 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Colgate is 1-2 against Atlantic Coast Conference teams this season. The Raiders lost 77-74 to N.C. State on Nov. 13 and beat Syracuse 100-85 on Nov. 20.

