Aho's 2nd of game lifts Hurricanes over Flames 2-1 in OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game 4:07 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Aho also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes (18-6-1) to extend his point streak to four games. Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots in the win.

Playing against his former team, defenseman Noah Hanifin scored the lone goal for the Flames (15-6-6) but was unable to convert on an early penalty shot.

Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves.

Heading into the game, the Hurricanes had allowed the fewest goals (54) in the NHL, while the Flames were second (56).

Aho opened the scoring when he redirected a pass from Jaccob Slavin past Markstrom at 4:14 of the first period.

The Flames had a great chance to tie it at 5:33 when Hanifin was awarded a penalty shot after being hooked from behind by Ian Cole on a partial breakaway. Andersen got his stick on the puck and it trickled wide.

Calgary had a couple more good chances late in the opening period on the power play, but Matthew Tkachuk chipped the puck just wide before crashing into the net and Andersen stood his ground to stop a shot from the slot by Andrew Mangiapane.

The Flames tied it on Hanifin’s second goal of the season when his shot from the point glanced off the stick of Carolina forward Jesper Fast and beat a stunned Andersen over his left shoulder.

Early in the third, Calgary forward Dillon Dube’s shot from the slot glanced off the post behind Andersen and was trickling across the goal line when Carolina forward Teuvo Teravainen reached back to pull it out before clearing it out of harm’s way.

Slavin also made a great play late in the game to prevent a goal. Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson tried to center the puck from behind the net, but it hit Slavin in the leg and was heading into the net before the Carolina defenseman reached back to swat it away with his stick.

NOTES: Although Carolina defensemen Brett Pesce and Tony DeAngelo were cleared to practice earlier this week after being in COVID-19 protocol, they didn’t make the trip to Canada for the game. Pesce and DeAngelo will also miss Carolina’s next two road games against Edmonton on Saturday and Vancouver on Sunday. … Fellow Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear also missed Thursday’s game due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday in the third of a five-game trip.

Flames: Host the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports