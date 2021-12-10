Taiwan sees 16 more imported COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported another 16 imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,721.

According to the CECC, the 16 cases include 9 men and 7 women, aged between 10 and 70. They had traveled from the United Arab Emirates (case 16817), the US (case 16818, 16822, 16828), Vietnam (case 16819, 16823 to 16825), Ghana (case 16820), China (case 16821), Indonesia (case 16826, 16827), South Africa (case 16829), Thailand (case 16830) and the Philippines (case 16831, 16832), and arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 25 and Dec. 8.

As of press time, 16,721 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,076 imported cases, 14,591 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.