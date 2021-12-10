86 possible contacts of Academia Sinica researcher tests negative for COVID-19

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Friday that 86 out of the 110 possible contacts of local infection, case 16816, have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.

The woman had been a researcher at the Academia Sinica (中央研究院) and was in contact with the virus for work in mid-November.

She began developing symptoms in early December and her infection was confirmed on Thursday evening.

As a precaution, the CECC has tracked down 110 possible contacts of the woman, among which 86 have tested negative while 24 others are still awaiting their tests and results.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) explained that most of the preliminary results were negative, adding that the possibility of the virus spreading outward was relatively low. However, as she had been out and about when her symptoms were not yet apparent, Chen urged the public to remain vigilant.

He also emphasized that preliminary negative test results did not guarantee that none of the 86 people tested truly didn’t contract the virus. Even though there’s little chance that they have contracted the virus from case 16816, it’s still a possibility.