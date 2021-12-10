YFY visualizes a sustainble future with ‘saccharides agenda’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Yuen Foong Yu (YFY, 永豐餘) hosted a “YFY Academy Tech Summit” (永續循環科技高峰會) on Friday, inviting scholars to explain the integral role “saccharides” (醣類) will play in a sustainable future and a circular economy.

Speaking at the summit, Commonwealth (天下) CEO Wang Li-hsing (王力行) questioned YFY second-generation founder Ho Shou-chuan (何壽川) how he came to realize saccharides would be a suitable substitute for fossil fuel as businesses around the world strives to become more eco-friendly.

Ho explained that for 26-plus years, businesses and corporations have been trying to figure out a way to continue their current business model while meeting sustainable standards set forth by global summits and organizations.

However, the reason behind their hesitance lies in the worry that their respective economies will suffer if they attempt to be more sustainable.

Ho pointed out that in this day and age, it’s time we look back to nature for the answers and added that the saccharides, which come about from photosynthesis, have impressive carbon sequestration capacity. Combined with its renewable nature, saccharides are the obvious alternative for fossil fuels.

The conference also saw Circular Taiwan Network (循環台灣基金會) Chairman Charles Y. Huang (黃育徵) stressing the importance of communication between leaders and decision-makers of the economy and the environment so that we are able to strike a balance between keeping our planet safe and sustaining our civilization’s development.

Huang added that even though the situation of depletion of fossil fuel seems bleak, it actually spells out to be a great opportunity for the transformation of Taiwan’s society and economy.

With its start as a paper company, YFY strives to uphold its principle of being as green as possible, giving new functions to materials to develop renewable and low-carbon, environmentally-friendly business, and achieving the goal of replacing plastic with paper.

He urged everyone to reconnect with the earth and consider what the true meaning of life is; only then can we begin to fathom what our modes of living should look like, which will then carry weight into our decisions on how to execute our plans and reach our goals for the future.

Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) also made an appearance today and acknowledged that though Taiwan’s wind energy power and solar energy power is adequate, biomass is an area that Taiwan still needs to improve on and develop.

He emphasized the importance of using carbon-neutral materials and reasoned that the government should educate younger generations about the problems we face nowadays, and boost discussions in inter-ministerial meetings.

Chen urged for the cooperation and collaboration between the Council of Agriculture (COA, 農委會), the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部), and the National Development Council (NDC, 國發會) to work together on Taiwan’s biomass energy industry.

YFY Academy vowed to uphold its principles toward green chemistry, and through innovation, give new functions to materials to develop renewable and low-carbon, environment-friendly materials to replace the prevalent petrochemical plastics in our lives, and achieve the goal of replacing plastic with paper.