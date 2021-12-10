CTBC helps SE Asian countries combat COVID-19 with NT$10M donation

TAIPEI (The China Post) — CTBC Bank, a subsidiary of CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (中信金控), donated NT$10 million to local organizations in Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and India on Thursday to help them combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation was provided to assist them in medical emergencies and the purchase of epidemic-prevention supplies.

CTBC hoped that the funds would be able to help local organizations and frontline healthcare workers have sufficient medical equipment and supplies to care for patients and protect themselves from the virus.

In a move fitting to their brand spirit “We Are Family,” CTBC extended a helping hand to Southeast Asian countries as the rise of new virus variants threatens the world.

CTBC noted that Vietnam’s pandemic situation had worsened in recent days and thereby donated 45 oxygen generators and transformers to the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei (駐台北越南經濟文化辦事處).

The Vietnamese government will then distribute them to medical institutions in Ho Chi Minh City and the Đồng Nai Province, which is where the pandemic is most severe.

Hopefully, the equipment may help lower mortality rate and severe cases there, and help alleviate some of the stress experienced by rural medical institutions.

Meanwhile, CTBC Bank also donated to the PGH Medical Foundation INC. (菲律賓總醫院醫療基金會) in the Philippines and donated ambulances to the Philippine General Hospital (菲律賓總醫院) where around 98% of its patients are from low-income families.

Furthermore, CTBC also donated to the Yayasan BUMN Untuk Indonesia (印尼國營基金會), an Indonesian state-owned foundation.

Erick Thohir, chairman of the foundation, and minister of State-Owned Enterprises of the Indonesian government expressed his gratitude towards CTBC for its joint contribution to fighting the epidemic.

Non-governmental organizations in India were also the recipient of sufficient funds for medical emergency relief and epidemic-prevention supplies.

In the face of the pandemic, CTBC hopes to demonstrate that we are all in this together and that epidemic-prevention assistance should know no borders.