I Care You Biotech lauds ‘peripheral blood stem cell storage’ as future for adults

TAIPEI (The China Post) — I Care You Biotech (長春藤生物科技) announced on Dec. 2 that peripheral blood stem cells (周邊血幹細胞) are the future for stem cell banking due to the fewer limitations in autologous transplantation (自體移植).

Showcasing their findings at the Taiwan Healthcare Expo held between Dec. 2 and Dec. 5, I Care You Biotech reported that the storage cases of peripheral blood stem cells in the world have grown rapidly, and have become the mainstream of hematopoietic stem cell storage.

As peripheral blood stem cells storage has gradually become a global trend, Taiwan has also seen such storage increase year by year in addition to cord blood stem cells.

Lin Kai-hsin (林凱信), a professor at the National Taiwan University College of Medicine and director of the I Care You Biotech Research and Development Lab, explained that for cancer patients, autologous transplantation means storing their own healthy hematopoietic stem cells in advance.

After chemotherapy kills the cancer cells, doctors can then transport patients’ pre-frozen stem cells back, providing them with a chance to recover. The process is extremely safe, with low side effects and convenient access, Lin said.

On the other hand, though most everyone has heard of storing cord blood stem cells, it is less used in adult clinical practices, given that core blood can only be used for treatment with a weight of under 20 kilograms, which also means it’s restricted only for children.

In the past, it was mostly used for children’s treatment, so if adults wanted to use cord blood, they must collect two to three bags, while the risk of side effects of allotransplantation (異體移植) also increases.

Therefore, in terms of clinical application, medical professionals determined that for those aged between 15 and 60, peripheral blood stem cells should be stored in advance so they could use their own healthy cells to save themselves.

As the clinical trials for peripheral blood stem cells continue to rise, I Care You Biotech company Chairman Chuang Ya-ching (莊雅清) remarked at the event her vision for a future where the world does not suffer from illnesses.

She added that as I Care You Biotech continues to be a pioneer in the field of preventive medicine, Taiwanese deserve to have sufficient protection to defend themselves against any illness. Setting her sights in 2022, Chuang looks forward to when I Care You Biotech can further promote the use of peripheral blood stem cells in the regenerative medicine application market.

At the Taiwan Healthcare Expo, I Care You Biotech CEO Chen Chiung-yu (陳炯瑜) explained that the survival rate and biologically active rate of the stem cells after collection and separation from the team at I Care You Biotech is 98%, making it incredibly high.

Coupled with the company’s unique storage form of antifreeze tubes (cryotube), it can better accommodate future re-injection needs as opposed to traditional storage in blood bags, Chen said.

He added that in following with the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s (MOHW, 衛福部) 2020 regulations on “autologous transplantation,” I Care You Biotech’s “adult peripheral blood stem cell storage bank” has matured, and is anticipated to be the best support for Taiwan to specialize in the clinical application stage.

The idea is also backed by numerous medical professionals in the field, with Taipei Medical University Hospital (臺北醫學大學附設醫院) superintendent Chiou Jeng-fong (邱仲峯) making a special appearance at the press conference on Dec. 2.

He explained that after conducting years of research into regenerative and preventive medicine, I Care You Biotech has achieved stunning results and vowed to join them in the treatment of using adult stem cells, jointly promote clinical application, popularize their research results, and subsequently, help more patients.