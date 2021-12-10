Iowa RB Tyler Goodson will declare for NFL draft, skip bowl

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa running back Tyler Goodson announced Friday he will declare for the 2022 NFL draft and won’t play in the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky on Jan. 1.

“Similar to a lot of young kids growing up, I have always dreamed of the opportunity to play in the National Football League and I am beyond grateful that the time is quickly approaching,” Goodson tweeted. “I will forever consider myself a Hawkeye and look forward to making my family, friends and Hawkeye Nation proud at the next level.”

Goodson has led Iowa in rushing the past three seasons. He ran for 1,151 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 and 2,551 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career.

“Tyler has been a valuable member of our program throughout his career, and we wish him nothing but success as he pursues his next phase in life and football,” coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Tyler enjoys the game of football. His passion and energy are evident on a daily basis, and we are appreciative of his many contributions to our program. It has been a pleasure having Tyler and his family as part of our program.”

