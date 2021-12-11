Reef-based shorelines are being tested on Nansemond River

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kati Grigsby trudged through the mud on a stretch of shoreline along the Nansemond River at low tide Friday afternoon.

She used gloves to pick up one of several bags of recycled oyster shells that are sitting in the muck as a makeshift reef. She separated out a few to check for spat, or baby oysters, which require a hard surface, like other shells, to grow.

Further down the shoreline, Grigsby pointed out other new oyster homes, including concrete structures known as reef balls and castles. There are five different styles of artificial oyster reefs along a few dozen feet of this shoreline.

The site is one of several where conservationists are now testing which type of oyster reef works best to shield against shore erosion and, well, spawn oysters.

The idea is to learn how the reefs can be deployed as the basis for living shorelines, said Grigsby, Hampton Roads program assistant and restoration specialist with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. The foundation is running the project along with the Nansemond River Preservation Alliance.

Living shorelines are made of natural elements, such as a marsh, instead of man-made materials used for a bulkhead. The concept is not new. But there’s a growing movement, including in Hampton Roads, to invest in them as a way to adapt to the effects of climate change and sea level rise.

Shorelines made of the natural world act as protection against it, absorbing wave energy and proving more resilient after storms than bulkheads, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Nansemond project came about when the Suffolk nonprofit Bleakhorn Foundation approached the bay foundation last year and Nansemond River Preservation Alliance about planting more oyster reefs and improving water quality in the waterway, Grigsby said.

Virginia lawmakers had also recently passed a bill declaring living shorelines the preferred way to stabilize shorelines.

Grigsby said there’s some research about oysters being used as erosion control, but the bay foundation wanted to explore the idea more.

So they decided to test five different oyster reef styles, monitoring their ability to protect the shore while also growing baby bivalves.

The five include the oyster shells, all of which are recycled from local restaurants and placed in mesh bags. There are also the oyster castles — specialized concrete structures that look like castle turrets — and concrete reef balls, which resemble large rocks with holes inside.

The other two styles are new to the bay foundation. One looks like a mound of lumpy concrete and was designed for the project by adaptive infrastructure company Natrx. The other is made of plywood, jute string and concrete, papier-mache style in the shape of a small square table, Grigsby said.

Each has its advantages, she said. In a muddy environment, for instance, reef balls would likely sink while the table-style reef, with its four long legs, might work best.

The conservationists hope they can uncover what those advantages are, allowing them to tailor a living shoreline to the conditions of its environment.

To that end, Old Dominion University doctoral student Sierra Hildebrandt will be studying the project for several years. Hildebrandt, who works in the school’s Wetland Plant and Restoration Lab, said she plans to go out to the sites about twice a year to gather data. She uses a device placed on the top of each structure that can count the number of oysters growing beneath.

The environmentalists are also observing how much soil accrues behind the structures, which indicates their ability to fight erosion.

Erosion happens when waves batter a shoreline, carrying away sand and rocks. To prevent this, Grigsby said, “elevation is a key ingredient.” That means building sand back up along a waterway.

The bay foundation and river alliance finished setting up the Nansemond test sites earlier this year; members of the Nansemond Indian Nation and Junto Women’s Club helped plant many of the oyster reefs. Already, they can see sand naturally gathering behind some of the oyster structures, allowing marsh grass behind it to slowly grow closer to the shore. That’s a promising sign, Grigsby said.

Most homeowners, even if they want to have a living shoreline, don’t know which product to choose, Hildebrandt said. This project could be one way to guide them.

The oysters also boost water quality with each filtering up to 50 gallons per day. Oysters used to be a navigational hazard in the Chesapeake Bay because they were so omnipresent, Grigsby said. Years of overharvesting, disease and pollution has changed that, but the foundation is working to rebuild the population.

The Nansemond is less polluted than some other local waterways because much of the area is less developed, but that’s changing, and “our river still isn’t healthy,” said Cindy Pinell, an educator with the Nansemond alliance.

Homeowners along the river are increasingly recognizing the importance of environmental tools like living shorelines, Pinell said.

Plus, the oyster-laden shoreline appears to be drawing in other critters. On Friday, Grigsby found raccoon footprints in the muck.

“That’s the point of a living shoreline,” she said. “It’s the interaction between the marine environment” and the land.