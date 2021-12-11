Brady Tkachuk's hat trick leads Senators past Lightning 4-0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored his first career hat trick to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 4-0 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday, snapping the Lightning’s five-game winning streak.

Josh Norris also scored for the Senators (8-16-1) and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves for his first career shutout. Forsberg is riding a personal four-game win streak.

Brian Elliott stopped 20 shots for the Lightning (17-6-4), who were shut out for the first time this season. They were looking to finish a road trip of five or more games with a perfect record for the first time in franchise history.

The Senators opened the scoring midway through the first period, with Norris notching his 12th goal of the season on a one-timer off a great pass from Drake Batherson.

A pair of power-play goals in the second period by Tkachuk stretched the lead to 3-0. Elliott had come up with a couple of big saves, but was unable to stop Tkachuk at 3:00. The goal was Tkachuk’s first power-play point of the season.

Two minutes later, Tkachuk scored again, deflecting in a Thomas Chabot point shot.

Tkachuk capped his afternoon with an empty-net goal with just over three minutes remaining in the third period.

The two teams meet again Thursday in Tampa with the season series tied 1-1.

UP NEXT

Tampa Bay hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night

Ottawa is at Florida on Tuesday night.

Notes: Defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker, recalled from AHL Belleville, was a healthy scratch for the Senators. … Ottawa blueliner Michael Del Zotto cleared waivers earlier in the day. … Tampa’s Anthony Cirelli missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury.

