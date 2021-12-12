Sherman, McNeil lead West Virginia over Kent State 63-50

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Taz Sherman scored 27 points to lead West Virginia to a 63-50 victory over Kent State on Sunday.

Sean McNeil added 19 points for West Virginia (9-1), which won its sixth straight.

Sherman has scored 27 points three times this season and had a career-high 28 against Eastern Kentucky.

The Mountaineers continue to have problems at the free-throw line and getting production from anyone besides Sherman and McNeil. No other West Virginia player scored more than four points.

Sherman did his best to move the ball around, threading a couple of passes inside to Dimon Carrigan for a pair of layups. Malik Curry followed with a steal and fast-break basket to give the Mountaineers a 48-37 lead with 8:18 remaining in the game.

Kent State coach Rob Senderoff was assessed two technical fouls for arguing a call and was ejected with 7:54 left. McNeil then sank four free throws and capped the 14-0 run with a layup for West Virginia’s largest lead, 54-37, with 5:55 remaining.

West Virginia shot poorly from the line for the second straight game, making 13 of 24 attempts (54%).

Sincere Carry scored 18 points to lead Kent State (5-4). Justyn Hamilton had 10 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. The Golden Flashes were held to 35% shooting (19 of 55) from the floor.

West Virginia improved to 7-0 at home and plays its first true road game next Saturday at UAB.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25