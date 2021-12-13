The Latest: Allen-led comeback sends Bills to OT with Bucs

The Latest from Week 14 of the NFL (all times EST):

7:40 p.m.

Josh Allen has almost single-handedly carried Buffalo to overtime against Tampa Bay.

The Bills trailed by 21 points at the half but evened the score at 27 on a field goal by Tyler Bass in the final seconds.

Allen has thrown for 305 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He’s also run for 109 yards and a score.

Tom Brady threw for 292 yards and a touchdown in regulation but the defending Super Bowl champions struggled after halftime as the Bills rallied. Brady has dominated Buffalo during his career. He entered the game 32-3 all-time against the Bills.

___

7:30 p.m.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have rallied to force overtime against San Francisco.

The game is heading to the extra period tied at 20 after Burrow threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Jamarr Chase. The first connection between the college teammates at LSU covered 17 yards. The second score came on a 32-yard bomb down the sideline to Chase that pulled the Bengals even.

San Francisco drove into field goal range in the final seconds but Robbie Gould’s 47-yard attempt sailed wide right as time expired.

6:00 p.m.

Brandon McManus nailed a 52-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give the Denver Broncos a 17-10 lead over Detroit.

McManus was one of several Broncos players who arrived at the game wearing a No. 88 jersey for the late Demaryius Thomas. McManus also showed off blue cleats that featured a picture of Thomas’ smiling face. There also was matching “8s” on the end of each shoe.

Thomas was honored before the game with a video tribute. The Broncos lined up with 10 players on the first series as a tribute to Thomas as “88″ was displayed on the scoreboard. They drew a delay penalty. Detroit declined it.

The former Broncos receiver died Thursday night in his suburban Atlanta home at the age of 33.

___

5:55 p.m.

Tom Brady has surpassed Drew Brees to become the NFL’s all-time completions leader.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion began the day needing 18 completions to move ahead of Brees, who finished his career with 7,142.

Brady’s 7,143rd completion came on a 20-yard strike to Mike Evans with 1:38 remaining in the first half of Tampa Bay’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

The completion gave the Bucs a first down at the Bills 2.

Two plays later, Brady’s quarterback sneak increased Tampa Bay’s lead to 24-3.

___

5:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert reached another pair of milestones during the first half against the New York Giants.

Herbert set an NFL record for most completions by a player through their first two seasons (727) and became the second-fastest player to reach 8,000 career yards when he did it in his 28th game.

Herbert carved up the Giants in the first half, going 16 of 22 for 204 yards and a touchdown as the Chargers took a 24-7 lead. His final throw of the first half was a 59-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Guyton.

___

5:20 p.m.

A 27-yard touchdown run by San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel helped the 49ers to a 10-3 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter. The score was the fifth rushing touchdown for Samuel in San Francisco’s last four games. The 49ers have been using Samuel in a variety of ways as the season has gone on.

Samuel’s rush around the right end came after the teams traded field goals in the first quarter. The 49ers recovered a fumble by Cincinnati returner Darius Phillips and got the ball on the Bengals 23 but had to settle for the 33-yard Robbie Gould field goal.

Evan McPherson hit a 37-yarder for Cincinnati.

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple left the game in the first quarter with a right ankle injury and hasn’t returned.

___

4:40 p.m.

Austin Ekeler went 1 yard off left tackle to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 7-0 lead in the first quarter against the New York Giants.

Ekeler’s 16th touchdown of the season ranks second in the league, two behind Indianapolis running ack Jonathan Taylor.

The Giants are off to a slow start with Mike Glennon starting at quarterback for the second straight week while Daniel Jones deals with a neck injury. New York punted on each of its first two possessions.

___

4:20 p.m.

The stands in Denver were filled with No. 88 jerseys to honor former Broncos star Demaryius Thomas.

The Broncos and their fans paid tribute to the late receiver during Denver’s game against Detroit. Thomas died Thursday night in his suburban Atlanta home at the age of 33.

The Broncos players wore an “88” decal on the back of their helmet to honor Thomas. There was an “88″ painted on Denver’s sideline, too. The team planned a video tribute and a moment of silence.

Outside the stadium, local artist Armando Silva painted a mural of Thomas. Asked what he remembered most about the player known as “DT,” Silva said: “His smile. It’s all about his smile. Showing up, talking to kids, being available, being accessible. Just being a good person, being a good dude.”

___

4:10 p.m.

Cowboys La’el Collins was ejected during the fourth quarter after he, teammate Ezekiel Elliott and Washington linebacker Williams Bradley-King were involved in a sideline skirmish.

Bradley-King shoved Dallas QB Dak Prescott near the visiting sideline at the end of a pass play. Collins and Elliott confronted the rookie linebacker.

Elliott’s helmet popped off during the fracas.

Collins was called for unsportsmanlike conduct and disqualified from the game.

Dallas was leading 27-8 at the time.

___

3:40 p.m.

___

3 p.m.

Cam Newton returned to the field in the second half and led the Carolina Panthers to a touchdown to cut the Atlanta Falcons lead to 17-14.

Newton was replaced by P.J. Walker on Carolina’s final possession of the second quarter, but he threw an interception on his third play from scrimmage. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said last week he might play Walker some on Sunday against the Falcons especially in two-minute situations, so it wasn’t as though Newton was benched.

Newton threw a pick-6, the 12th of his career, earlier in the second quarter.

___

2:50 p.m.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s promise of a victory against NFC East rival Washington is looking pretty good so far, thanks in part to Micah Parsons’ pair of first-half sacks.

Parsons became the first rookie since Jevon Kearse in 1999 with at last one sack in six consecutive games. On one Sunday, Parsons stripped Washington QB Taylor Heinicke, and Dorance Armstrong returned the fumble 37 yards for a touchdown, helping Dallas take a 24-0 lead on the road.

McCarthy predicted before the game his team would win and so far he’s been spot on thanks in part to Heinicke.

Heinicke has been about as bad as possible. His first-half numbers: 2 for 12 for 19 yards, an interception and a fumble, with a passer rating of 4.9.

Dallas has outgained Washington 214 yards to 29. Indeed, Washington has been penalized for more yards, 50, than it has accumulated on offense.

Dak Prescott threw a 7-yard scoring pass to Amari Cooper, and Greg Zuerlein has kicked three field goals for Dallas.

___

2:45 p.m.

Houston’s Kaʻimi Fairbairn made a 61-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter against Seattle Sunday.

It is the longest field goal in franchise history, besting 57-yard field goals made by both Kris Brown and Neil Rackers.

The kick cut Seattle’s lead to 16-13 at halftime.

Fairbairn’s previous career-long field goal was 55 yards.

___

2:40 p.m.

Myles Garrett wrapped up Cleveland’s single-season sack record with style.

The Browns star defensive end stripped Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley for his 15th sack and returned it 15 yards for his first NFL touchdown on Sunday.

With that sack, Garrett passed Reggie Camp (14 sacks, 1984) for the team mark. The league didn’t begin counting sacks as an individual statistic until 1982.

Garrett also has his sights set on the league lead. He’s chasing Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt, who has 16.

On 2nd-and-10 at Baltimore’s 20-yard line, Garrett beat left tackle Alejandro Villanueva on the outside and knocked the ball free from Hundley as he was trying to pass. Garrett alertly scooped up the ball and rumbled down the sideline for the score.

___

2:35 p.m.

The Panthers have turned to backup quarterback P.J. Walker trailing 17-7 to the Atlanta Falcons.

Cam Newton started the game strong leading the Panthers on a nine-play, 65-yard touchdown drive for a 7-0 lead, but has struggled since. That included including the 12th pick-6 of his career when Mykal Walker undercut a route and returned a Newton interception 66 yards for a touchdown.

Walker relieved Newton late in the second quarter — and promptly threw an interception on his third offensive play.

It’s unclear if Newton has been replaced for the remainder of the game. Coach Matt Rhule said this past week he has certain packages where he might play Walker if the game warranted.

___

2:30 p.m.

Josh Gordon has caught his first touchdown pass in more than two years, a short flip from just outside the goal line from Patrick Mahomes that gave the Chiefs a 28-0 second-quarter lead over the Raiders.

The oft-troubled Gordon has dealt with several drug-related suspensions over the years. He was reinstated from the latest one early this season, then signed with Kansas City in the hopes of resurrecting his once-promising career.

Gordon had done little in the Kansas City offense until catching his surprise TD pass against the Raiders. It was his first since grabbing a touchdown throw from Tom Brady with the Patriots in a game against Pittsburgh on Sept. 8, 2019.

___

1:50 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been carted to the locker room after suffering a right ankle injury at Cleveland.

Jackson limped off after Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hit him low while throwing a pass in the second quarter. Jackson walked off under his own power, before being examined in the sideline medical tent.

He didn’t put any weight on his leg while getting into the front seat of the cart.

The Ravens said his return is questionable.

The former NFL MVP has struggled of late, throwing six interceptions in his last three games.

Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson.

___

1:45 p.m.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown his first touchdown pass in nearly a month, hitting Darrel Williams out of the backfield for a 23-yard catch-and-run that gave Kansas City a 14-0 lead over the Raiders.

The Chiefs also scored on the game’s first offensive play, when Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs coughed up the ball and Mike Hughes scooped it up for a 23-yard fumble return.

Mahomes was held without a TD pass in a 19-9 win over Dallas and a 22-9 win over Denver. His last touchdown toss came in the fourth quarter against the Raiders on Nov. 14, when Mahomes threw the last of five in the game to Byron Pringle.

___

1:30 p.m.

The Carolina Panthers’ first drive under new play-caller Jeff Nixon was a huge success.

Carolina drove 65 yards in nine plays while going up-tempo, and quarterback Cam Newton capped the possession with a 12-yard touchdown run to give the Panthers an early 7-0 lead against the Atlanta Falcons. Nixon wasn’t afraid to use Newton as a runner. The 2015 league MVP also ran for 11 yards on a quarterback draw to move the chains.

Nixon took over play-calling duties this week after offensive coordinator Joe Brady was fired last Sunday with the Panthers’ offense struggling to score points.

–Steve Reed reporting from Charlotte, N.C.

___

1:15 p.m.

The New York Jets held a moment of silence before their game against the New Orleans Saints in honor of former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died Thursday in his suburban Atlanta home at 33.

Thomas played the last of his 10 NFL seasons with the Jets in 2019, catching 36 passes for 433 yards and a touchdown in 11 games.

The Jets showed a picture of Thomas in his New York jersey on the stadium videoboards with the words: “In Memory of Demaryius Thomas. 1987-2021.”

Thomas spent his first eight NFL seasons in Denver after he was drafted in the first round out of Georgia Tech. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection for the Broncos, with whom he became a favorite of fans and teammates. He later joined the Jets in his final NFL stop.

LaTonya Bonseigneur, a cousin who grew up with Thomas, told The Associated Press the family believes he died from a seizure in his home in Roswell, Georgia.

Thomas had 724 career receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.

— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

___

1 p.m.

The visiting sideline will have a familiar home look for the Dallas Cowboys at Washington.

After getting word from other teams that the sideline benches at FedEx Field were in major need of an upgrade, the Cowboys made sure to bring their own for this showdown game.

The Cowboys rented four benches from a private vendor. When they arrived at the stadium Sunday, they were already decked out in Cowboys logos and marks.

The Cowboys heard from the Seahawks, who recently played against Washington and had complaints that the heated benches were malfunctioning.

Earlier in the week, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott actually commented about the benefits of playing outdoors in colder games, saying the heated benches are good for his injured knee.

The Cowboys just made sure Zeke and his teammates will get that opportunity on Sunday.

___

12:15 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys will have a chance to cool off the surging Washington Football Team when longtime rivals meet at FedEx Field.

Washington is riding a four-game winning streak that’s carried it to 6-6, two games behind first-place Dallas (8-4). The Football Team will be shorthanded along the defensive line. Montez Sweat and James Smith-Williams are both out after being placed on the COVID-19 list. Washington is already without star Chase Young, out for the season with a knee injury.

Washington swept the season series from Dallas last year on its way to the NFC East title.

In Cleveland, Baltimore will look to beat the Browns for the second time in three weeks. The Ravens edged Cleveland 16-10 in Baltimore late last month. A Ravens win would basically end any hope the Browns (6-6) have of capturing the AFC North.

The Browns will be without their top two tight ends. David Njoku, who leads the team in yards receiving, is out after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Harrison Bryant will also miss the game with a high ankle sprain.

The early window also features Kansas City (8-4) looking for a fifth straight win as it hosts Las Vegas (6-6). Tennessee (8-4) is at home against lowly Jacksonville (2-10) while Atlanta (5-7) travels to Carolina (5-7), Seattle (4-8) visits Houston (2-10) and New Orleans (5-7) faces the New York Jets (3-9).

___

11:55 a.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without L’Jarius Sneed when they play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday after the brother of their starting cornerback was killed in a stabbing in his hometown of Minden, Louisiana.

T’Qarontarion Harrison, who was largely responsible for raising Sneed as a child, was killed during an incident Friday. Police in Minden say a woman, Angela Washington, has been charged with second-degree homicide.

Sneed remained in Louisiana on Sunday to be with his family.

Sneed has played 756 snaps this season, more than anybody else on the Chiefs defense, and his emergence as one of their best defensive backs has been crucial to a stunning turnaround on that side of the ball. Kansas City was historically inept on defense earlier this season but has held five straight opponents to 17 points or fewer. ___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL