2021 AP All-America Team, List

The 2021 Associated Press All-America team presented by Regions Bank, selected by a panel of Top 25 poll voters.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Bryce Young, sophomore, Alabama.

Running backs — Kenneth Walker III, junior, Michigan State; Breece Hall, junior, Iowa State.

Tackles — Ikem Ekwonu, sophomore, North Carolina State; Darian Kinnard, senior, Kentucky.

Guards —Kenyon Green, junior, Texas A&M; Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College.

Center — Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.

Tight end — Trey McBride, senior, Colorado State.

Receivers — Jordan Addison, sophomore, Pittsburgh; David Bell, junior, Purdue; Jameson Williams, junior, Alabama.

All-purpose player — Deuce Vaughn, sophomore, Kansas State.

Kicker — Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; Kayvon Thibodeaux, junior, Oregon.

Linemen — Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; DeMarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M.

Linebackers — Will Anderson, Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Nakobe Dean, junior, Georgia; Devin Lloyd, junior, Utah.

Cornerbacks — Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati; Roger McCreary, senior, Auburn.

Safeties — Verone McKinley III, sophomore, Oregon; Jalen Pitre, senior, Baylor.

Defensive back — Marcus Jones, senior, Houston.

Punter — Matt Araiza, junior, San Diego State.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Kenny Pickett, senior, Pittsburgh.

Running backs — Sean Tucker, freshman, Syracuse; Tyler Badie, senior, Missouri.

Tackles — Evan Neal, junior, Alabama; Nicholas Petit-Frere, junior, Ohio State.

Guards — Thayer Munford, senior, Ohio State; William Dunkle, junior, San Diego State.

Center — Alec Lindstrom, senior, Boston College.

Tight end — Brock Bowers, freshman, Georgia.

Receivers — Chris Olave, senior, Ohio State; Garrett Wilson, junior, Ohio State; Jerreth Sterns, junior, Western Kentucky.

All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, sophomore, Georgia Tech.

Kicker — Noah Ruggles, senior, Ohio State.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers —Jermaine Johnson, senior, Florida State; Cameron Thomas, junior, San Diego State.

Linemen — Devonte Wyatt, senior, Georgia; Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State.

Linebackers — Malcolm Rodriguez, senior, Oklahoma State; Leo Chenal, junior, Wisconsin; David Ojabo, junior, Michigan.

Cornerbacks — Coby Bryant, senior, Cincinnati; Ja’Quan McMillian, junior, East Carolina.

Safeties — Jaquan Brisker, senior, Penn State; Kyle Hamilton, junior, Notre Dame.

Defensive back — JoJo Domann, senior, Nebraska.

Punter — Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — C.J. Stroud, redshirt freshman, Ohio State.

Running backs — Hassan Haskins, senior, Michigan; Sincere McCormick, junior, UTSA.

Tackles — Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor, Max Mitchell, senior, Louisiana-Lafayette.

Guards —Andrew Vorhees, senior, Southern California; Josh Seltzner, senior, Wisconsin.

Center — Michael Maietti, senior, Missouri.

Tight end — Michael Mayer, sophomore, Notre Dame.

Receivers — Drake London, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, sophomore, Ohio State; Jahan Dotson, senior, Penn State.

All-purpose player — Deven Thompkins, senior, Utah State.

Kicker — Caleb Shudak, senior, Iowa.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Will McDonald IV, junior, Iowa State; Sam Williams, senior, Mississippi.

Linemen — Calijah Kancey, sophomore, Pittsburgh; George Karlaftis, junior, Purdue.

Linebackers — Chad Muma, senior, Wyoming; Nik Bonitto, junior, Oklahoma; Andre Carter II, junior, Army.

Cornerbacks — Riley Moss, senior, Iowa; Trent McDuffie, junior, Washington.

Safeties — Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Lewis Cine, junior, Georgia.

Defensive back — Kolby Harvell-Peel, senior, Oklahoma State.

Punter — Jordan Stout, senior, Penn State.

