Taiwanese housewife ‘graduates’ into immigration officer

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Interior (MOI, 內政部) recently hosted a closing ceremony in early December celebrating its 9th immigration officer training class.

Among the 52 graduates, an officer from the Indonesian language sector stood out among the rest.

Hsu Hsiu-mei (徐秀美) was originally a housewife, but later taught herself Indonesian and after three years of studying, finally made the cut and became an immigration officer.

She expressed her wishes to help new Indonesian immigrants and migrant workers in Taiwan by providing high-quality and caring services.

According to local Chinese-language media, Hsu had previously studied English in college and worked as an English teacher at a kindergarten in Taoyuan for a while after graduation.

Two years later, she married and gave birth to two children, becoming a full-time mom in the process.

After seeing her own kids go off to kindergarten, she resumed her job at the kindergarten as well, and it wasn’t until four years ago under the encouragement of her family did she begin to prepare for the immigration exam.

Hsu remarked that in the past twenty years or so, she had given her all to her family. However, after her kids went off to school, she began feeling empty and vowed to find a new focus in life.

After pondering for some time, she decided to set a life goal for herself, recognizing that an immigration officer’s life provides enough diversity and challenge to broaden her horizons.

She talked it over with her family and later pursued this goal with the support of her husband. She then traveled to Indonesia and enrolled in a language program.

Although the preparation for the exam was hard, she persisted and took the test continuously for three years, ultimately realizing her dreams and becoming an immigration officer.

She revealed that she hopes her story could encourage more friends to not be limited by their academic qualifications or age and to bravely pursue their dreams.

Hsu added that she also has many friends who have needs for migrant domestic workers, most of which are from Indonesia. With her new job, she hopes to have more opportunities to interact with them and help them adjust to their lives in Taiwan.