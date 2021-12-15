New Taipei City schools serve SE Asian meals to rave reviews

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Seven schools in New Taipei City began providing Southeast Asian cuisine twice a month to rave reviews this year.

The New Taipei City’s Department of Education (新北教育局) began the project in September in order to promote “international food education” (國際飲食教育) and enable children to better connect with the world on the dining table.

As the responses have been extremely positive, more schools are set to join in the project in 2022.

With the number of new immigrants and second-generation Taiwanese gradually increasing in Taiwan, the nation’s culture becomes even more diverse.

Speaking to local Chinese-language media, sixth-grade student at Ji-Qing Elementary School (吉慶國小), Chang An-chi (張安淇) remarked that she loves the Cambodian pad thai the best.

She explained that in class, the teacher instructed them on how to prepare the fish sauce. In the end, they succeeded in creating the sweet and sour sauce, with Chang adding that it smelled great.

In addition, the teacher also introduced Angkor Wat (吳哥窟), a famous travel destination in Cambodia to the students during social studies class, explaining how it is the largest ancient temple in the world.

The Department of Education recently held beginner and advanced classes for “school kitchen teaching camps” at Tung Hai Senior High School (東海高中) where chefs and nutritionists from 19 schools gathered to learn more about international foods and how to integrate them into meals.

Through theory and practice, they hope to whip up nutritious, inclusive, and healthy lunches for students in Taiwan.