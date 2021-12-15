Death of Vietnamese migrant worker exposes plight of undocumented workers: NPP legislator

TAIPEI (The China Post) — New Power Party (時代力量) legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) pointed out that a previous case of mistreatment towards a Vietnamese migrant worker which led to his death, showed the extent of long-standing stigma against migrant workers in Taiwan.

Speaking to 4-Way Voice and The China Post, Chiu recalled a recent incident in August when a Vietnamese migrant domestic worker was apprehended by the police for no reason while taking out the trash.

As she did not have her resident certificate on her person, she was cuffed and detained at a police station. Furthermore, after checking her status and realizing that she was legally working in Taiwan, the police then abandoned her on the street, angering the general public.

Chiu pointed out that this type of power abuse by the police is indicative of a bigger problem migrant workers face in Taiwan.

In fact, it is a long-term institutional problem, where the police use drastic measures to nab undocumented migrant workers, among which the “Nguyen Quoc Phi case” (阮國非案) is a classic example highlighting the abuse of power by the police and improper law enforcement.

In August 2017, Nguyen, an undocumented migrant worker, was shot nine times and died when the police attempted to arrest him.

When the case was presented in court, it was pointed out that when police officer Chen Chung-wen (陳崇文) fired his shots, Nguyen was not armed and did not indicate that he would be a threat.

In addition, the court noted that after Chen fired his fourth shot, Nguyen was noticeably bleeding heavily from his lower body, and the degree of possible harm was significantly reduced. However, Chen continued to fire five shots at Nguyen which led to his death due to heavy blood loss.

Chiu believes that such a tragedy of police abuse of power can be traced back to two fundamental reasons: long-term stigma and migrant workers’ inability to freely choose their employers.

He pointed out that undocumented migrant workers usually escape because of labor disputes. Just because they don’t have a work permit or a legal resident certificate, they can not be equated to criminals as they have not committed any criminal offense, Chiu said.

Even if they are seized by the police, they should only be deported and will not face criminal prosecution, he added.

In addition, according to the statistics from the National Police Agency (警政署), in 2019, the crime rate per 1,000 migrant workers in Taiwan was 4.3, while the crime rate per 1,000 locals in Taiwan was 11.7.

It is obvious that the crime rate of migrant workers is less than half of the overall crime rate in Taiwan, but they have long been stigmatized and regarded as a scapegoat for public security issues, Chiu said.

He pointed out that it is precisely due to this stigma that the police have used unnecessary force to enforce the law.

He questioned, “If today this was a Taiwanese, an European, or an American; will the police shoot him nine times in a row when they have him within their sights and let him bleed to death? I believe not.”

Chiu explained that in order to break this stigma, we must first look into and understand why undocumented migrant workers ran away in the first place.

Many people regard these undocumented migrant workers as “criminals”, but they do not know that the reason they lost their jobs is likely due to the strict restrictions on their right to change employers in Taiwan, he said.

“According to the Labor Standards Act (勞基法), Taiwanese can terminate their labor contracts and change jobs at any time when they encounter labor conflicts.”

They will not be reported as “missing” or “lost” because of this, Chiu said. However, migrant workers have no way to change employers freely and can only choose escape as their best option.

At present, migrant workers can only apply to change employers when their employers die or they can prove they are improperly treated by their employers.

For cross-industry employment changes, they are further hindered by the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) under the current epidemic situation.

Chiu pointed out the many tragedies in Taiwan, including an infamous case of a Tsou Taiwanese native who had been mistreated by his employer and had his National ID withheld while being forced to work overtime.

As he was unable to resign due to the lack of personal documents, he made the detrimental decision of killing his employer, the employer’s wife, and their two-year-old daughter.

Chiu noted that the 1986 case should be viewed as a lesson, and added that Taiwanese should realize that many migrant workers may be pressured or forced into doing extra work for their employers, and may sometimes even face issues such as sexual harassment or assault.

He believes that if restrictions are lifted, employers will better understand the repercussions of abusing their workers and avoid further exploitation of migrant workers.

He added that if the situation doesn’t change, the vicious cycle will continue, which will ultimately result in tragedies on both sides.