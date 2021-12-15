MOL links migrant workers’ employment info to LINE for better access

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) recently launched a personalized service for migrant workers on LINE ([email protected]移點通) so they could bind their personal information to the APP and access their employment information with ease.

The new service is built on the LINE function set up by the MOL in May this year to provide instant epidemic prevention information and new policies regarding migrant workers’ rights to them.

According to the MOL’s tally, around 120,000 people have utilized the service so far.

Since its launch in May, the LINE function has provided over 200 messages, the largest portion of which had to do with COVID-19 epidemic prevention-related information accounting for 70%.

This was followed by information regarding migrant workers’ rights, including their salaries and vacation days, accounting for 16%.

Meanwhile, information on driving safety, prevention of African swine fever, prohibition of drugs, and electricity safety accounted for 14%.

The MOL explained that the service was provided after they realized that the 1955 contact line received many cases regarding migrant workers not being familiar with Chinese or relevant employment laws, leading to their employment documents being withheld by unscrupulous labor broker agencies.

With the documents out of their reach, they had no way of knowing their employment period and may be reported as “missing” by malicious employers or labor brokers, making them “undocumented migrant workers” in Taiwan.

Due to this, the MOL has established the new service. By clicking into it and choosing “1955 binding personalized push service” (1955綁定個人化推播服務), they would only need to fill out their passport number, their resident certificate number, their name, their date of birth and their phone number.

According to the MOL, the personalized push service function will be implemented in stages, meaning that on Dec. 10, they will first send push notifications to those whose employment periods are ending.

The notifications will be sent to migrant workers three times before their employment period ends in the future: 4 months prior, 14 days prior, and 7 days prior. In this way, migrant workers can plan ahead and seek new employment or extend their stay.

Additionally, a personalized push service reminder will be added in 2022, where if an employment permit is issued, an employment permit is revoked, or when an employer reports that migrant workers’ whereabouts are unknown, a notification will be sent to migrant workers simultaneously, so it doesn’t infringe their work rights and interests.

Reminders such as expiration of residence certificates and notices for health examination check-ups are also in planning, the MOL added.