Underprivileged new immigrant receives ‘Ten Outstanding Young Persons’ award

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the number of new immigrants and second-generation Taiwanese surpasses one million, many have worked hard and achieved amazing accomplishments, shining bright and standing tall under the spotlight.

Second-generation Taiwanese Liao Tzu-chen (廖子宸) lives with her Vietnamese mother and her Taiwanese father in Nantou County and is a student at the Shiuh-kuang Senior High School (南投縣立旭光高級中學).

Although her family is not affluent, she still gave her best in school and was presented the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons” award (全國十大傑出青少年) in October.

On Dec. 10, it was announced that she became the first person to be admitted into National Tsing Hua University (國立清華大學) through its special selection channel.

According to local Chinese-language media reports, Liao had always been a hard-working student, striving for scholarships during her junior high school years in a bid to relieve her parent’s financial burdens.

Besides being a diligent student, she also volunteered in hospitals in her spare time and worked on science exhibitions for which she won awards for two consecutive years.

She expressed her happiness of being accepted in Tsing Hua University, saying, “This year, I’m especially blessed, and besides vowing to continue to work hard in college, I will continue my volunteer work to give back to society.”

During her school years, her teachers knew of her financial situation back home and relayed news of possible scholarships to her when it was available. She also made great efforts and met the conditions required to receive the scholarships time and time again.

In her sophomore year of high school, she was assisted by the Puren Youth Care Foundation (普仁基金會), and received NT$2,000 every month, so that she didn’t have to worry about her tuition or any miscellaneous fees.

Liao revealed that she was initially hesitant in applying for Tsing Hua University’s special talent selection channel as she believed she didn’t have a chance.

When she received news that she had been admitted, she could hardly contain her excitement and added that she would like to pursue a degree in chemistry-related fields as that’s where her passion lay.