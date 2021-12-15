No. 13 Auburn gets past UNA, goes 2-0 with Pearl suspended

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Walker Kessler had 14 points, Jabari Smith and Devan Cambridge each scored 13, and No. 13 Auburn beat North Alabama 70-44 on Tuesday night in the Tigers’ second and final game without suspended coach Bruce Pearl.

The Tigers (9-1), who won their sixth straight, didn’t push their lead into double digits until five minutes into the second half but made up for it with a 25-2 run to put away the Lions (6-4).

Auburn completed Pearl’s two-game NCAA-imposed suspension with a second straight blowout. His son, Steven Pearl, served as head coach on Tuesday after Wes Flanigan presided over a 99-68 win Saturday over Nebraska.

Pearl’s suspension was part of the NCAA penalties, including four years of probation, imposed on Auburn for unethical conduct involving former associate head coach Chuck Person. Pearl was cited for failing to monitor his assistant and adequately promote compliance.

Smith had 10 rebounds while Kessler grabbed eight boards and blocked five shots. Wendell Green Jr. had 12 points and six assists.

Cambridge scored 10 points in the second half, including a breakaway, reverse dunk during the decisive run.

Daniel Ortiz led North Alabama with 12 points on 5-of-18 shooting. C.J. Brim scored nine points for the Lions, who made just 18 of 61 shots (29.5%).

Kessler hit three straight inside baskets to finally push the lead into double digits, but it was just the start of Auburn’s hot stretch. The Tigers blocked 11 shots.

BIG PICTURE

North Alabama kept it close most of the way with strong defense in the Lions’ second game against a ranked team since moving up to Division I in the 2018-19 season.

Auburn, which jumped five spots in the AP Top 25 to its highest ranking of the season this week, started slowly and only led 32-27 at halftime.

WILLIAMS OUT

Key Auburn reserve Jaylin Williams was out of the game with a toe injury. The forward is averaging 7.9 points per game.

UP NEXT

North Alabama hosts Southeastern Baptist on Saturday.

Auburn visits Saint Louis on Saturday night.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25