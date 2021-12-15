Seven imported COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported seven imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,759.

In addition, one virus-related death was also confirmed by the CECC today.

The seven imported cases include six men and one woman, aged between 20 and 50. They had traveled from the Philippines (case 16864, 16866, 16867), Australia (case 16865), Indonesia (case 16868), and the U.S. (case 16870). Case 16869 is still under investigation, the CECC added.

They arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5.

Meanwhile, the CECC confirmed case 10511 has died of the virus. He was a Taiwanese man in his fifties who had a history of chronic illnesses and had been in contact with a previously infected patient.

He tested positive for the virus on June 3 and was hospitalized a day later after experiencing shortness of breath; his infection was confirmed on June 5.

Two months later, he was released from quarantine on Aug. 14 but later died on Nov. 19.

As of press time, 16,759 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,114 imported cases, 14,591 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 849 people have died.