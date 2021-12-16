Migrant worker quarantine beds decrease to 200 following CNY program

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the Chinese New Year quarantine program for inbound travelers begin on Dec. 14, the quarantine beds for migrant workers in Taiwan will be lowered from 1,700 to 200 starting from Thursday to Dec. 22.

The Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) explained that though there are no current plans to suspend the re-entry of migrant workers, further plans may be adjusted according to the capacity scheduling of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心).

Earlier in May, the CECC closed off Taiwan’s borders as the local pandemic situation worsened, and migrant workers were among those prohibited from entering Taiwan.

Six months later when the pandemic had stabilized somewhat, the CECC announced that they would re-open borders to migrant workers once again on Nov. 11, and will provide 1,700 quarantine beds for their quarantine period.

Quarantine rules were also tightened following the re-opening of borders, with migrant workers asked to undergo numerous PCR tests and stay in centralized quarantine centers for 14 days as well as practice self-health management in the following 7 days.

A MOL official for the Workforce Development Agency (WDA, 勞發署) told 4-Way Voice and The China Post that a month after the re-opening of borders, a total of 610 migrant workers have entered Taiwan so far.

The number is in part due to the restrictions still imposed on international flights everywhere, and the official added that the numbers are not as high as the MOL had originally expected.

In terms of epidemic prevention, the MOL has reported that 21 migrant workers have been confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus upon entry, meaning the diagnosis rate is about 3.4% which is generally considered quite low.

The official continued, stating that the adjustment from 1,700 quarantine beds to 200 is not indicative of the government suspending entry of migrant workers, but emphasized again that subsequent adjustments may be made according to the CECC’s instructions.