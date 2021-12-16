NIA, NGOs work together to assist undocumented migrant workers receive vaccine

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With more than 50,000 undocumented migrant workers in Taiwan, making sure everyone is protected from the COVID-19 virus has become a priority to the government.

In order to help more people get vaccinated, the National Immigration Agency (NIA, 移民署) has collaborated with specific hospitals and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) such as the Catholic Archdiocese of Taipei (天主教臺北總教區聖多福堂), Taipei Grand Mosque (清真寺), Harmony Home Foundation Taiwan (園關愛之子家) and many more to boost vaccination rates and ensure that undocumented migrant workers can receive vaccines all the same.

According to the latest tally, the NIA and NGOs have assisted 500 and more people to receive vaccines, including 30-plus expectant migrant worker mothers who are currently undocumented.

Since Dec. 6, vaccination stations have been set up at Taipei Main Station where undocumented migrant workers are encouraged to head over and receive shots on the word of the NIA vowing that there will be “no fees, no reports, no inspections, no restrictions.”

No matter whether or not one holds relevant identification documents, foreigners can head over to get their vaccines.

The NIA also set up stations to help confirm the identities of undocumented migrant workers via the identification they provide to facilitate a better vaccination process for the medical stations there.

Head of the NIA’s Taipei team Lin Tsai-jung (林財榮) emphasized that the large-scale vaccination stations at Taipei Main Station will continue operation until Dec. 21, and encouraged those who haven’t received their shots yet to take advantage of this period.

He added that protecting oneself and others against the virus is the duty of everyone, and stressed that anyone who has additional questions regarding the vaccine shots can call their team at (02) 2239-6393.