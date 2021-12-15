Shepherd QB Bagent leads AP Division II All-America team

Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent, a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II player of the year, headlines The Associated Press Division II All-America team released Wednesday.

The AP D-II All-America team presented by Regions Bank was chosen by a panel of sports writers and sports information directors in conjunction with COSIDA.

Bagent, who has passed for 5,000 yards and led Shepherd to the semifinals, is one of eight finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy. The winner will be announced Friday.

Receiver Henry Litwin from Slippery Rock, another Harlon Hill finalist, also made the first team, joined by running backs Cody Schrader from Truman State and Dwayne McGee from Lenoir-Rhyne.

Schrader has run for 2,074 yards to lead Division II.

Ferris State, which plays Valdosta State for the national championship Saturday, placed offensive lineman Dylan Pasquali on the first team and defensive lineman Caleb Murphy and receiver Marcus Taylor on the second team. Taylor was selected as an all-purpose player.

Valdosta State placed offensive lineman Ralph Singleton on the first team and linebacker Nick Moss on the second team.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE Quarterback – Tyson Bagent, junior, Shepherd.

Running backs – Cody Schrader, sophomore, Truman State; Dwayne McGee, freshman, Lenoir-Rhyne.

Linemen – Dylan Pasquali, senior, Ferris State; Ralph Singleton, senior, Valdosta State; Brandon Nicholson, senior, Notre Dame College; Mark Murphy, junior, Bowie State; Tanner Owen, senior, Northwest Missouri State.

Tight end – Hunter Budke, junior, Fort Hays State.

Receivers – Henry Litwin, senior, Slippery Rock; L’liott Curry, senior, Henderson State; Danny Kittner, junior, University of Mary.

All-purpose player – James Letcher, senior, Washburn.

Kicker – McLean Robertson, senior, Wingate.

DEFENSE

Linemen – Chad Kuhn, senior, Slippery Rock; Ikenna Onwuasoanya, senior, Colorado State Pueblo; Joey Wehrkamp, senior, Sioux Falls; Jonathan Ross, sophomore, Bowie State.

Linebackers – Drew Seers, senior, Lindenwood; Guam Lee, senior, Notre Dame College; Carter Duxbury, junior, Winona State.

Defensive backs – Jerman Martin, junior, California (Pa.); Tobias Harris, junior, West Texas A&M; D’Anthony Bell, senior, West Florida; KiShawn Walker, senior, Kentucky Wesleyan; Chance Olson, senior, Northern State.

Punter – Jed Quackenbush, senior, Ohio Dominican.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Austin Reed, sophomore, West Florida

Running backs – Michael Zeman, senior, Colorado School of Mines; Al McKeller, senior, Northwest Missouri State.

Linemen – Andrew Strickland, senior, Wingate; Mike Dilla, senior, West Florida; Logan Bailey, senior, Findlay; Matt Armendariz, senior, Colorado School of Mines; Willis Patrick, sophomore, Angelo State.

Tight end – Ty Snelson, senior, Mars Hill.

Receivers – Tywan Pearce, senior, Concord; Senika McKie, sophomore, Erskine; Brendan Beaulieu, junior, Bemidji State.

All-purpose player – Marcus Taylor, junior, Ferris State.

Kicker – Anthony Beitko, freshman, California (Pa.).

DEFENSE

Linemen – Sam Roberts, senior, Northwest Missouri State; Will Lydle, senior, Western Colorado; Carl Igweh, senior, Frostburg State; Caleb Murphy, senior, Ferris State.

Linebackers – Nick Moss, senior, Valdosta State; Hunter Kyle, senior, Angelo State; Marvin Terry, senior, Delta State.

Defensive backs – Tristan Rankin, sophomore, Mars Hill; Damar’ren Mitchell, senior, Colorado Mesa; Ty’Shonan Brooks, senior, Minnesota State; Nick Whiteside, senior, Saginaw Valley State; Anthony Blue, senior, Newberry.

Punter – Justin Dwinell, sophomore, Colorado State Pueblo.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25